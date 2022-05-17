THE Queen's daughter is set to be the guest of honour at this year's Great Yorkshire Show.

Princess Anne has visited the show a number of times, most recently in 2014 and in 2018.

As Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, the Princess Royal will attend a bicentenary celebration at the show on Tuesday, July 12.

Charles Mills Show Director said: “We are honoured that the Princess Royal will be visiting the show and I shall be proud to accompany her throughout. This will be a very special year for the shorthorn breed and a what better way to mark the anniversary than with a visit from their patron and a wonderful Royal visitor.”

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid 19 regulations.

The show which will run from Tuesday, July 12 to Friday, July, 15.

The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event, organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).

The society is supported by businesses including Fodder, Yorkshire Event Centre, Pavilions of Harrogate and the Harrogate Caravan Park as well as events Great Yorkshire Show and Springtime Live.