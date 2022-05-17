THREE men have been arrested following a motorway police chase.

North Yorkshire Police say the suspects were stopped and arrested by officers within 20 minutes of the report of a trailer theft.

The incident happened at about 9.20pm on Monday (May 16), when officers were called in after a report that someone had been spotted breaking into a compound near Boroughbridge and were making off with a stolen trailer.

A police spokesman said: "Security cameras at the premises picked up a partial registration number of the vehicle, a Land Rover Discovery, and within minutes it was located by police on the A1(M) heading south.

"The Land Rover began to make a u-turn in the carriageway, but officers quickly managed to bring it to a stop just after junction 45.

"Three occupants, all men in their 30s, were arrested at the scene, on suspicion of theft, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.

"They remain in custody at this time.

"The trailer will be returned to its rightful owner."