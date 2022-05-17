THE first 60 asylum seekers will move into a former air base near York in just two weeks time, an 'absolutely outraged' MP has revealed.

Thirsk and Malton Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake said he had been told today by Home Office officials that they would arrive at the ex-RAF Linton on Ouse base on May 31.

He said that a range of facilities promised at the reception centre, such as a gym, cinema and library, would not be ready by then, and nor would police, and the officials had shown an 'insensitivity' to residents' concerns.

"I'm absolutely outraged," he said. "It's shocking." He said he had raised his feelings with all Cabinet Ministers, including the Prime Minister.

His comments came as villagers prepare to stage a demonstration before a parish council meeting on Thursday evening.

The Linton on Ouse action group is planning to mount the protest outside Linton on Ouse village hall, where the special meeting -attended by Home Office officials - will take place between 6 and 7pm.

Mr Hollinrake said he wouldn't like to be the officials having to attend the meeting. "It's going to be horrific for them."

He said earlier that he had met officials last Friday to ascertain how they would improve communication lines with residents about the plans.

He said he had made it clear the lack of response to residents' concerns had been unacceptable and the officials had confirmed there would be answers to such questions before Thursday, and they were looking into more regular weekly meetings with residents.

He said the Home Office had also stated it was setting up sub-groups focussed on health, policing and fire.

Mr Hollinrake said there had been confusion over whether some of the asylum seekers at Linton would be detainees, due to a misunderstanding at the first parish council meeting, and the site, should it go ahead, would not have detainees initially, although it might do so in future.

"I fully understand the ramifications this is having for residents of Linton and the surrounding area and give my assurances I will continue to work on stopping these plans," he said.

The Government is intending to hold a minimum of 1,500 single adult males, who have travelled to the UK illegally from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan, at the former base.

A petition, Stop Linton on Ouse Asylum Centre, which has now been signed by 3,755 people, says the centre's residents will be free to roam, and the Home Office understood how intimidating this could be for females and the elderly, given the large volume of asylum seekers and small village population or 700-1,000 people.