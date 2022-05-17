THE search is on for the family of a man found dead at the weekend.
North Yorkshire Police say Gary Goughlan, who was 60, was found dead in Scarborough over the weekend.
A police spokesman said: "Mr Goughlan's death is not thought to be suspicious.
"He is believed to have been born in, and was originally from, South Shields.
"The coroner’s office has now asked for our help to locate his next of kin and believe he has a son living in the Middlesbrough area.
"If you know Mr Goughlan’s son or have any information that would help the coroner to locate any members of their family, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
"Thank you for your help."
