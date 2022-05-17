THOUSANDS of people flocked to a school fair in York.

Just over 2,000 people attended the spring fair at York Steiner School last Saturday (May 14).

The school, in Fulford, provides learning based on the ideas of 20th-century philosopher and reformer Rudolf Steiner and offers age-appropriate teaching based on the needs of each child, without the use of SATs, grades or standardised testing.

Saturday’s fair featured a craft market with some of York’s best artists, a vegetarian food hall and cake shop, story telling and maypole dancing.

Musical elements were provided by York musicians, ‘The Barbarellas’.

The deputy leader of City of York Council, councillor, Andy D’Agorne, performed with his world music band, ‘Chechelele’.

Throughout the day pupils played instruments in the five café areas as people enjoyed their meals.

Annabel Gibb, education manager at the school, said: “It was a joyous day and wonderful to have the whole community together once again, in the glorious sunshine.

“We had so many attractions and activities going on but centre stage was definitely our famous maypole dancing where every single class had their own individual dances, performed brilliantly alongside music from our very own band of parents, children and people from the local community.

“There was a definite air of celebration as we are still riding high on our fantastic recent Ofsted rating of ‘Good in all areas’ and the school’s future looks very bright indeed.”

As reported by The Press in March, the school recently received the second highest rating by Ofsted of ‘Good’ across all areas of activity.

The school’s “Lead”, Simon Birch, previously told The Press that the Ofsted rating was an “especially impressive” achievement given the institute’s nature as an independent school which doesn’t follow the National Curriculum or set exams for its pupils.

“It’s harder for the inspectors to evaluate us as we don’t follow standard mainstream policies but they were so pleased with what they found here that they were able to award us this high-level grading,” Mr Birch said.

He said that during Ofsted’s three day inspection they cited “excellent pupil behaviour”, “high expectations’ and ‘an ambitious, well designed and well taught curriculum” which “instils a spirit of curiosity and enquiry”.