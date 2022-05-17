A YORK band have hit a top 40 spot in the album sales charts with the release of their debut record.

Skylights released their first album 'What You Are' last week - and the record reached number 34 in the official charts, placing near the likes of Fleetwood Mac and Sam Fender.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "All the support means the world to us four lads, we are giving it ago against the big guns.

"We are extremely proud, humbled and overwhelmed with your support. On behalf of all the lads - thank you and see you at the front."

Turnbull said the album is a mix of old and new songs, with everything fine-tuned for the album release.

"We hope the fans love it - we really could not do this without them, that’s why we titled the album What You Are, it just fitted - we are what the fans are, they give us the platform," he added.

The closing track on their debut album 'Driving Me Away' features the "Queen" of UK indie violinists, Julia Violinista.

The band are now preparing for their dream gig at Leeds O2 Academy in July - where they will play in front of 2,300 fans.