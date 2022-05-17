NORTH Yorkshire is in the top three destinations for glamping in the UK, according to a new study.
Outdoor camping site, Pitchup, places North Yorkshire in the top three areas for glamping in the country, as search demand for luxury camping, or glamping, holidays soar by 11 per cent in the last 30 days.
Glamping offers campers a much more luxurious stay as you’ll camp in comfort while still experiencing all the benefits of nature, and North Yorkshire was a "surprise hit" with glampers looking for an affordable luxury UK stay.
North Yorkshire has been crowned the third most popular glamping destination, accounting for 6.31 per cent of all Glamping holiday bookings made through the Pitchup platform - beaten only by Devon and Cumbria in the 'Glamping League Table'.
A spokesperson for Pitchup said: "North Yorkshire might seem like a surprising addition to the top three when compared to traditional camping spots such as Cornwall and the Scottish Highlands. But, the rolling hills and challenging hikes make North Yorkshire the perfect spot for a glamping getaway."
The most affordable glamping destination is Stirlingshire - a luxury camping break in the Scottish county can be had for just £68.98 on average.
