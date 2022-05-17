While yellow weather warning has been issued across the UK amid thunderstorms and heavy rain the Met Office has shared an update on when Brits can expect the hot weather to return.

Meteorologists have predicted when the warm weather will return with the UK set for a 27C mini heatwave.

What Met Office weather warnings mean

Met Office reveal when hot weather will return

As we approach the end of May, particularly between May 20 and May 29, the Met Office expects "plenty of fine and dry weather" albeit amid “changeable” conditions. Forecasters predict: "More settled patterns and overall drier conditions probable towards the end of the month."

Experts suggest we will probably see “a reasonable amount of fine, dry weather” with “temperatures looking to be near average for most throughout, although some warmer spells are possible at times."

Looking further ahead from May 30 to June 13, the Met Office predicts "more settled patterns and overall drier conditions for the beginning of this period, this will generally lead to fine and dry weather across much of the UK."

Temperatures are predicted to be warm or very warm at first before returning to more average temperatures towards mid-June.

Met Office predict 27C mini heatwave

It comes as the Met Office predicted a 27C mini heatwave as an “African plume” sweeps the country.

The Press Association has reported temperatures could hit 27C, according to the Met Office. Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said "at the moment Tuesday looks like being the warmest day of the week".

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: "The plume of warm air we have been expecting from the south will bring higher temperatures across the whole country over the next week. However, it looks like the effects from the Atlantic lows will prevent sustained high pressure building from the east.

"This means that while we might see some warm - and in places very warm - days, overall the next week will feel more like what we would expect of a warm spell in May, with some heavy showers around, rather than hot summery weather."