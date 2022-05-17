McDonald’s has announced a major change coming to its restaurants across the UK meaning customers can expect and even speedier service at their local fast food chain.

200 McDonald’s sites across the UK will receive a revamp in 2022 with the chain rolling out the new design to 800 of its 1,465 UK branches over the next four years.

Approaching the counter to make your order will be a thing of the past as McDonald’s announced they will have “specific areas for different sales channels” as well as a large collection window.

There will be more space made available for touch screen ordering with chains getting a collection hatch too.

McDonald's annouces change to UK restaurants

Gareth Pearson, McDonald's UK and Ireland chief operations officer, said: "The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

"Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one. For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in."

As well as changes for customers, restaurants will have bigger kitchens and be split between delivery and dine-in orders to help speed up the process.

Delivery drivers will also have a separate entrance and waiting areas for home delivery order.