A CHILDREN's author based near York has claimed a top award for a project organised to help young people through the Covid lockdowns.

Award-winning author and founder of Children’s Literature Festivals charity, Christina Gabbitas, has been awarded The People’s Book Prize. Christina came up with a project, called 'Lockdown Life', during the Covid-19 pandemic to encourage children, young people and teachers to write a poem in any style about how they were feeling.

Speaking on her project, Christina said: "Lockdown was a challenge for everyone. I wanted to give children, teenagers and teachers an opportunity to write about how they were feeling, to share some of their thoughts to publish in a poetry collection for all to read.

"I wanted children and young people to know that they weren’t alone with their thoughts.

"I had 25 judges from all walks of life, including actress Jenny Agutter OBE and musician of The Undertones Michael Bradley - who helped to publicise too."

Michael Bradley said it was a "brilliant" project to be involved in - and congratulated Christina on winning the People's Book Prize award.

Meanwhile, Adele Karwatt , manager of Blackburn with Darwen Libraries, who Christina has worked with in the past, said: “This is another amazing achievement by our patron Christina,. This is why we chose her to represent our libraries, her passion for encouraging children and young people is a continued focus for her.

"We are looking forward to working with Christina on our next Blackburn with Darwen children’s literature festival in Libraries Week in October.”

Christina, who is also an ambassador for National Children’s Day UK, has been helping to spread kindness with her new poem. 'Meet Kindness'.

On National Children's Day UK (NCDUK) on May 16 this year, Christina used her poem to raise awareness of the day - which is all about the importance of a healthy childhood and how we need to protect the rights and freedoms of children and young people. It's a day of celebration - and this year it focused on the importance of kindness.

Christina said. “Spreading positivity and the importance of being kind is powerful and a great way to lift the spirits of others.”

Christina will also be appearing at this years Ripon Poetry Festival on Saturday September 24 at Ripon Library.

Christina said. “I’m thrilled I will be part of this wonderful Poetry Festival and especially to be performing in Ripon Library. I wouldn’t be where I am today without having access to libraries.”

In March this year, North Yorkshire Police appointed Christina to deliver talks in nine schools across the Selby and Craven districts on county lines drug dealing and knife crime. The interactive sessions were delivered to Year 5 and 6 pupils.