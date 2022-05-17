A CLASSICAL duo will reunite later this year for a special Christmas tour - including a date at a popular venue in York.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson will come back together for Christmas 2022 with a brand-new album.

Performing together again following a three-year hiatus, the pair will also embark on a UK tour this November and December and visit York Barbican on December 6.

Available to pre-order today and out on November 4, Christmas With Aled and Russell features new recordings of traditional carols such as O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem and In The Bleak Midwinter, alongside festive favourites including White Christmas, It’s Beginning To Look At Lot Like Christmas, Little Drummer Boy, and Mistletoe and Wine.

The album is also set to feature a very special rendition of Walking In The Air - released by then boy soprano Aled in 1985. The duo will record this iconic track together especially for the album.

The new record succeeds their first two albums, 2018’s In Harmony and 2019’s Back In Harmony, both of which shot straight to number one on the UK Classical Album Chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 20) from 10am on the York Barbican website.