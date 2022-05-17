THE search is on for the family of a man found dead at his home.
North Yorkshire Police ave shared some some sad news this morning and are hoping someone reading this may know the man's family.
A police spokesman said: "The coroner’s office has asked for our help to locate the next of kin of a Richard Paul Mullen.
"Mr Pullen, who was 47, was sadly found dead at his home on Blueberry Way in Scarborough over the weekend.
"His death is not thought to be suspicious.
"If you have any information that would help the coroner to locate any members of Mr Mullen’s family please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Thank you for your help."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article