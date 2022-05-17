The prestigious Good Spa Guide has announced its finalists for the 2022 awards, with two North Yorkshire spas making the list.
The awards are broken down into several categories: Best Spa Day, Best Hotel Spa, Best Health Club, Best Spa for Wellness, Best Spa for Sustainability, Best Spa for Innovation, Best Destination Spa, Best Boutique Spa, and Best Spa for Guest Experience.
Voting for the winner of each category is open now and will close on June 5 at 9pm. Winners will be announced at the Spa Life conference on June 20.
In North Yorkshire, both Rudding Park and Spa in Harrogate and Verbena Spa in York made the list.
Rudding Park
Rudding Park Spa made it to the final stages in the 2021 Good Spa Awards also. This year, it is nominated in the Best Destination Spa category.
Rudding Park Spa boasts treatments from hydrotherapy to thermal experiences as well as offering a peaceful and serene location for guests to enjoy their treatments.
You can vote for this spa here.
Verbena Spa
Verbena Spa was also a finalist for the 2021 awards and is this year featured in the Best Boutique Spa category.
Situated in the Feversham Arms Hotel, it describes itself as “everything you need for simply divine rejuvenation and revitalisation.”
You can vote for Verbena spa here.
The full list of finalists for the UK has been announced, you can vote and see the finalists on the Good Spa Guide website here.
