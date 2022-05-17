A WOMAN needed medical treatment after a crash.

Emergency services were called in after reports of an accident at about 5.48pm to Sowerby Road in Thirsk last night (May 16).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Thirsk and Northallerton responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"On arrival, no persons were trapped in the vehicles.

"Crews made the scene safe and left a woman in the hands of Yorkshire Ambulance Service."