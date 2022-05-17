TORRENTIAL rain has caused flash flooding at properties across North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to several reports of flooded homes and businesses last night (May 16).

The first call came in at 8.19pm when a crew from Easingwold responded to reports of flooding in the open in Back Lane, Helperby.

A service spokesman said: "On arrival, the water had begun to affect the property. Crews used a light portable pump to pump the water out of the property."

At the same time a crew from Masham were called to Silver Street in Masham to reports of flooding inside a property. Crews used pumps to get the water out.

Moments later the service were at Low Wath Road, Lofthouse clearing more flooding on open land.

And at 8.30pm a crew from Bedale was called to Thornton Watlas and responded to reports of flood water in the kitchen of a commercial premise.

Crews used an ejector pump to pump out the water.