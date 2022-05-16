AN UNEXPLODED shell has been found during a litter pick in a North Yorkshire town.

A spokesperson for the Watermill Cafe in Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, said on its Facebook page that every Monday, staff did a litter pick from the cafe to a bridge in the town.

"Today we found an unexploded shell from WW1 - we think it’s WW1," they said.

"I just want to put the story right that yes it was explosive, I’m just glad that kids didn’t find it.

"As soon as we washed the thick mud off and realised what it could be, we immediately rang the police.

"We thank our fantastic emergency services for dealing with the matter and making it safe."

A source said the discovery of the shell led to the closure of the main road into Knaresborough.