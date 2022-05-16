A MAIN road has been closed this evening after a serious crash.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that emergency services were at the scene of the collision on the A61, Leeds Road, between Pannal and Harrogate.
"The road is closed with diversions in place," it said.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time."
