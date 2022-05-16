Blackpool forward Jake Daniels has become the only openly gay male professional footballer in Britain.

The 17-year-old said he has received “amazing support” from his teammates after revealing his sexuality earlier this week.

Daniels is the first professional male player to come out in Britain since Justin Fashanu.

Jake Daniels ready to ‘be himself’

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Daniels said he felt ready to “be myself” after “such a long time lying” about himself.

The young striker originally felt he would need to hide his sexuality until he was retired.

He said: "For a long time I've thought I would have to hide my truth because I wanted to be, and now I am, a professional footballer. I asked myself if I should wait until I've retired to come out. No other player in the professional game here is out.

"However, I knew that would lead to a long time of lying and not being able to be myself or lead the life that I want to.

"Since I've come out to my family, my club and my teammates, that period of overthinking everything and the stress it created has gone. It was impacting my mental health.

"Now I am just confident and happy to be myself finally."

Daniels scored 30 goals for the under-19s side this season and signed a professional contract with Blackpool in February.