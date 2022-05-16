AN 86-year-old woman has gone on trial accused of causing the death of an elderly man on a mobility scooter in York.

Mary Elizabeth Watson drove forward as Patrick O’Neill was using the pedestrian crossing in front of her in Fulford Road, alleged Dan Cordey, prosecuting.

Her Ford Fiesta and his mobility scooter collided and although his injuries were initially believed to be minor, he was diagnosed with rib fractures at hospital and died nine days later.

The jury at York Crown Court watched dashcam footage of the incident.

Watson, of Wighill Lane, Tadcaster, denies causing Mr O’Neill’s death by careless driving.

Mr O'Neill was in his 80s and lived in York.

Opening the prosecution, Mr Cordey said Watson was driving her Ford Fiesta from her home to York on June 5, 2019, to do some shopping.

She drove along the A64 to the Fulford interchange and headed up Fulford Road towards the city centre. She knew the road, the court heard.

By about 10.40am, she was approaching the junction of Fulford Road and Hospital Fields Road.

Immediately behind her was Barry Robson in a van.

As they approached the traffic lights at the junction of Fulford Road and Hospital Fields Road, the lights were red against them.

Watson halted at the stop line for cars with Mr Robson behind her and a third car behind him, said Mr Cordey.

In evidence read to the jury, Mr Robson said he saw a man on a mobility scooter on the Imphal Barracks side of Fulford Road at the junction’s pedestrian crossing.

After traffic stopped turning into Fulford Road from Hospital Fields Road, he saw Mr O’Neill start to cross Fulford Road on the pedestrian crossing.

“I don’t think he had the green man,” said Mr Robson’s statement.

“I didn’t understand why he was crossing. I assume he thought the road was clear.”

Mr O’Neill was in the middle of the road when the traffic light turned green for traffic heading into the city centre and Watson’s car moved off, said the statement .

“In my opinion, she moved forwards as he was moving across the road,” said Mr Robson’s statement.

“It was difficult to tell who went into who or whether they collided together.”

He said the driver from the car behind him went to the aid of Mr O’Neill.

He put on his hazard lights and with a fourth driver directed traffic and called the emergency services.

The weather was fair and dry.

Mr Cordey said Mr O’Neill already had “a number of medical conditions” before June 5.

After the collision Watson drove over the junction and stopped shortly after it in what she considered to be a safe place.

Interviewed by police on July 29, 2019, she said she didn’t see any obstruction in front of her when the lights turned green. She put her car in gear and moved forward.

She didn’t get very far when she heard a bang, the court heard.

The trial continues.