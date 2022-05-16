POLICE have been out in force at a much-loved York attraction.

Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

The force spoke to people at the National Railways Museum (NRM) over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you for working in partnership to help keep everyone safe and keep all visitors 'on track' for an enjoyable day.

"We are grateful to all those visitors who took time out of their day to speak to us.

"If you see us out, please come and say hello."

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.