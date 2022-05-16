Keeping the kids entertained over the summer holidays and the school break is a challenge but these shows playing at York's Grand Opera House should help.

You'll have the kids in hysterics with tickets to smash hit adaptations of their favourite books - and you might get a moment's respite as a bonus!

Wrangle the family to enjoy a showing of the wonderful West End production of Billionaire Boy, based on Britain Got Talent's David Walliams best-selling children's book.

Or make their dreams come true with tickets to Pop Princesses - a musical spectacular that stars four very fabulous Fairytale Princesses/pop stars.

Here's when all the amazing productions are playing at York's Grand Opera House and how you can take the family on a terrific theatre treat.

Children's shows coming to York's Grand Opera House

The Gruffalo

When: May 21 and May 22 2022

What is it about?: Based on the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, The Gruffalo is an edge-of-your-seat adventure that follows a mouse taking a stroll through the deep dark wood.

Suitable for ages three and up, sing and laugh along in this much-loved show that’s toured Britain and the world!

Tickets cost from £14.90 and can be purchased via the ATG Tickets website.

Billionaire Boy

When: July 14 - July 17 2022

What is it about?: Brought to you by the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company, the hit West End production of Billionaire Boy is based on the book from the bestselling children’s author David Walliams.

The Billionaire Boy show, suitable for those ages five and over, follows the 12-year-old and richest boy in the country, Joe Spud.

He has everything he could ever want but doesn't have a single friend until he starts a new school on a whole new adventure.

Tickets start at £13 and can be purchased via the ATG Tickets website.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

When?: July 25 - July 27 2022

What's it about?: After a smash-hit West End season, the tea-guzzling tiger is back and is heading to York in July.

The award-winning stage show, suitable for ages three and over, has been adapted from the classic tale and features non-stop songs and magic for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets from £14.50 and can be purchased via the ATG Tickets website.

Pop Princesses

When? : October 24

What's it about?: This musical spectacular stars four fabulous Fairy tale Princesses who were born to be Pop Stars!

With a soundtrack that will have you dancing in your seats, you and the family can jam along to top hits from all your favourite films and musicals as well as your favourite artists from Little Mix to Ariana Grande.

Tickets from £19.50 and can be purchased via the ATG Tickets website.