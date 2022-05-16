IT'S all change as a well-known bus firm looks set to bring in new tickets and fares.

In their first review of fares and tickets since September 2019, East Yorkshire Bus Company has said that the changes, which are due to come into effect on Sunday, May 22, will make travelling across the region simpler for customers.

The changes will introduce five new app only zones: Beverley, York City, Driffield, York Country and Bridlington Country as well as changes to the existing York Zone.

East Yorkshire’s Area Director, Ben Gilligan, has said: “We’re introducing new ticket zones to help our customers enjoy a simpler journey. We’ve improved our range of tickets available online and via our app to give customers more choice and flexibility and reduce the need to pay on the bus.

“We recognise that costs for many people are going up at the moment and we are not insulated from this, so we’re keen to help our customers get the tickets that are most suitable for them. Bus travel is still excellent value with costs from as little as £2 per day which is far cheaper than owning and running a car.”

These zones will replace point-to-point weekly tickets, which will no longer be available to buy on the bus.

Additionally, those who travel within the City of Hull can take advantage of the new and improved Hull Zone which combines the previous Hull & Hull Plus zone areas. This builds on the introduction of our Flexi5 and Flexi20 tickets in 2020 which provides additional flexibility for customers who no longer need to travel every day.

Tickets for the new zones will be available on the East Yorkshire Buses app only, and customers can purchase them in advance to allow for a quicker, more convenient commute. Those who frequently travel around Hull can also take advantage of cheaper weekly tickets on app rather than in person.

The firm says that customers who already have tickets in their app wallets will still be able to use them as normal until their expiry date, at which point they’ll be able to choose from a new, simplified range.

Another change is that dogs now travel for free on any East Yorkshire bus, although customers are encouraged to seat their pets on the floor and not on the seats.

A leaflet that explains the changes to fares and zones is available from Hull Travel Centre and Hull Paragon Interchange, or local libraries.

If you wish to have copy sent to you, call East Yorkshire’s friendly BusLine team on 01482 59 29 29.

Alternatively, further information is available on the East Yorkshire Buses website at eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk.