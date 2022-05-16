THREE vehicles - including an ambulance - have been damaged during a York police chase.

North Yorkshire Police said a 34-year-old man, wanted in connection with an arson incident in Humberside, was arrested in York following the pursuit last Friday.

A spokesman said a white VW Scirocco was involved in a minor collision with an ambulance on the A64 at Bilbrough Top, between York and Tadcaster, at about 4.10pm.

He said traffic police traced the vehicle and a pursuit began as the driver of the Scirocco failed to stop and headed towards York along Tadcaster Road.

The Scirocco then collided with two parked vehicles in Balmoral Terrace, South Bank, causing damage to a silver Honda CRV and a VW Golf estate.

"The passenger in the Scirocco, the 34-year-old man, left the vehicle in Brunswick Street and he was arrested nearby just before 5pm," he said.

"The Scirocco left the scene and it was found abandoned in Bishopthorpe just after 5pm. Reports suggest a man ran off to the other side of the river. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

"No injuries were reported and scene was clear by 8.30pm."

A woman posted on social media after the South Bank crashes that during a police chase through South Bank, a white car came 'hurtling through' and crashed into a dark grey car parked near an old corner shop and a Working Men's Club in Balmoral Terrace.

She said the same car also crashed into someone's 4x4 near a doctors' surgery, with the driver in the car at the time but fortunately apparently unharmed. " It was honestly terrifying," she said.

*Anyone with information should phone 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting ref number 12220081692.