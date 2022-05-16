POLICE are investigating an incident involving criminal damage to a school's double decker bus that is being turned into a classroom.
North Yorkshire Police in Scarborough are looking into criminal damage to a decommissioned double decker bus in the grounds of Gladstone Road Primary School in Wooler Street in the seaside town.
The incident occurred overnight between Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14.
Light fittings and a heater were damaged, but nothing is believed to have been stolen from the site.
The bus is being converted into a classroom and was within days of being in use following a two-year project.
Forensic examinations have been conducted along with other enquiries in the area to help identify those responsible.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathaniel Scott. Or email nathaniel.scott@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number: 12220082070 when providing details to police.
