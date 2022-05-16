A TEENAGER has been arrested following reported dangerous driving.

North Yorkshire Police say they've arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving in Scarborough and now officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

A police spokesman said: "It happened in the early hours of Sunday (May 15) at about 1am and involved a blue Ford Fiesta being driven around Scarborough town centre at speed.

"In particular, the would like to trace the person that brought the vehicle to the attention of officers who were on patrol in the vicinity of Valley Bridge Road.

"They are also appealing to anyone else who witnessed the manner of driving of the blue Fiesta or has captured the vehicle on dashcam or doorbell CCTV to get in touch."

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of cannabis.

He has since been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Brant.

You can also email david.brant@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.