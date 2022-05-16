UPDATED 1PM: Traffic is now easing and the road has reopened after the earlier accident on the A64 at Crambeck village.
A MAJOR road is partially blocked after a crash.
Drivers are being warned about a crash on the A64 near to Welburn.
The road is currently partially blocked with queueing traffic due to a crash between a lorry and a van.
There's congestion to Malton and drivers are being asked to avoid the earea if at all possible.
More to follow.
