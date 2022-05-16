A MAN had to be taken to hospital after he was punched to the ground in York - and another man has been arrested.
The incident happened on the junction of St Helens Square and Blake Street in the city at around 3.30am on the morning of Sunday (May 15), when a man punched another man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
The injured man, aged in his 20s, was seen by police officers on nearby patrol who obtained medical assistance for the injured man. He was taken by ambulance to York Hospital where he was treated and later discharged .
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released while under investigation.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to get in touch.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for DC327 Neil LANCEY. You can also email neil.lancey@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220082673 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here