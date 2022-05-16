The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across York.

The weather service has said that the warning could see flooding impact homes across the area, with the warning currently active from 1pm Monday, May 15 until 10pm.

Driving conditions could be affected, as well as delays to train services.

What is a yellow warning for thunderstorms?





According to The Met Office, during this yellow warning, the following should be expected:

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

A chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes

The Met Office said: “During Monday afternoon thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Wales and the Midlands before moving northwards into northern England and develop over Northern Ireland. These are likely to bring some heavy rain to places with 20 mm of rain possible in 1-2 hours but also the risk of hail and thunder. The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening."

Keep up to date with the warnings in your area on the Met Office website.