A THUNDERSTORM warning has been issued for York by the Met Office.
The yellow warning, meaning that severe weather is possible, runs from 1pm to 10pm and says scattered thunderstorms will develop, bringing some disruption to travel in places.
Anywhere affected by a storm will see a good chance of driving conditions being affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, and some short term loss of power and other services is likely.
There is also a chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.
