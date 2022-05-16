A DOG owner required stitches in their arm after they were bitten by another dog in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
The incident happened in Filey County Park at 3.20pm on Sunday May 8 when a man, described as aged in his early 50s with glasses and shaven hair, was walking a brindle and brown coloured Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog, with a white chest.
The dog approached another dog and its owner and bit the owner on the right forearm, resulting in a laceration that needed stitches.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information. In particular, they’re appealing for information about the male owner of the dog, who left some details at the scene, but these details have not assisted in police locating the male.
Officers urge the owner of the dog to get in touch and anyone else who either witnessed the incident or can assist with identifying the owner of the Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1142 Upton. You can also email Alyssa.Upton@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number: 12220078268.
