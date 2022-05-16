PRIME residential land in a North Yorkshire village has been sold for more than £4m - paving the way for 50 new homes.
Linley & Simpson estate agency has sold the three hectares of land, which has full planning permission, in Church Fenton.
The parcel of land has been acquired by Holmfirth-based developers Yorkshire Country Properties, which plans to build 50 homes on the greenfield site.
David Waddington, director of land and new homes at at Linley & Simpson, said: “This represents one of our most significant residential land sale deals in our history – and the biggest in 2022 to date.
“Given the coveted location, there was no shortage of interest amongst developers in the site, which was sold with full planning permission.
“Yorkshire housebuyers are turning to new build in ever increasing numbers post-Covid and, amid rising energy costs, especially family homes in more rural areas.
“As this trend gathers further pace, so too will the demand among developers for land in prime locations.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel