A YORK man and his 76-year-old father have battled through a hailstorm to conquer Yorkshire's Three Peaks and help people affected by the war in Ukraine.
Nicholas Jones, a mental health support worker at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, climbed Peny-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough last month with his father Chris to raise funds for British-=Ukrainian Aid.
He said they set off at 7.25am in good weather and the weather remained good until a hailstorm struck as they were leaving the top of the third peak, Ingleborough.
"The storm made the ground really slippy and I fell a couple of times," he said.
“The last five miles felt like they went on forever, our legs were tired, we struggled to pick up our feet and we kept tripping on the rocks, but it felt really good. Ten hours and 29 minutes later and we had finished.”
The pair have already raised £500. To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nicholas-Jones47.
