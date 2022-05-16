A YORK man and his 76-year-old father have battled through a hailstorm to conquer Yorkshire's Three Peaks and help people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Nicholas Jones, a mental health support worker at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, climbed Peny-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough last month with his father Chris to raise funds for British-=Ukrainian Aid.