A 'SPECTACULAR' interactive dinosaur show is coming to a popular theatre in York - with a host of impressive creatures on show.
If you thought dinosaurs were extinct, then think again. Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in a 'roar-some' show for all the family at York Theatre Royal from June 17 - 19.
"Join our intrepid explorers across unchartered territories and discover a prehistoric world of astonishing – and remarkably lifelike – dinosaurs in this entertaining and mind-bending Jurassic adventure, live on stage," a spokesperson said.
Visitors will meet a host of impressive creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosauris.
A special meet and greet after the show gives the audience a chance to get up close and personal with these creatures.
Tickets are available by calling the Theatre Royal box office on 01904 623568 or on the website at: yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
