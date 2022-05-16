A WOMAN was hit on the head in an attack in a York village.
North Yorkshire Police are trying to trace the man in this CCTV image after an incident in Stockton on the Forest.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened at about 11.30 am on Saturday, March 19 when a woman, who was sat on a bench in the village, was hit on the head with a plastic gun.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Hallam or email phil.hallam@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12220046709 when passing on information."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article