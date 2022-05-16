A POPULAR record fair in York is returning this month - with thousands of records available to customers.

The York Record Fair returns to the City Screen cinema on Coney Street in the city centre on Saturday May 21.

Thousands of records are under one roof for collectors or the curious.

"The collectors bubble just doesn’t seem to burst, and bargains from £1 to three figure sums are displayed on the day," said a spokesperson for the event.

The usual guys and additional traders will be in town and the valuation service will return in the form of antiques roadshow style vinyl experts.

The public are welcome to bring along anything from one item to full collections - and the organisers said they are also happy to visit customers to value if its too much to carry through the city.

All ages are welcomed - and a new trend of younger collectors are now beginning to form a large part of the attendees to this event, the organisers added.

The city centre venue opens its door for the fair at 10.30am until 4pm on the day - and entry is free.

For further details on the event, visit: www.premierfairs.co.uk or give Adrian Melling a call on: 07882 809056.