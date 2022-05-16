EMERGENCY services were called in after a man got trapped in a garage.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 10.35pm last night (May 15) to South Avenue in Scalby after reports of someone trapped in a building.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Scarborough has rescued a man stuck in his garage due to a failed electric door mechanism.
"The crew used tools to release him."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article