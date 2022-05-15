A Ukelele concert at Malton's Milton Rooms last week raised £3,200 to help the children of war-torn Ukraine.

The concert, by the Thornton le Dale Ukuleles, was the idea of former Norton Primary School teachers John Scoble and David Swann.

John said: "We were delighted by the generosity and support we received - audience participation was brilliant.

"So far the total raised is £3,200, which includes ticket sales, the raffle and donations received on the night and before the event.

‘’It was a wonderful community effort in supporting such a worthy cause. Special thanks also goes to the whole team from the Milton Rooms, who made us all feel very welcome and contributed significantly to the success of the evening.’’

The Milton Rooms gave free use of the hall for the event. Chairman of trustees of the Milton Rooms, Ray King, said: "We were delighted to support this excellent community event and it was a great night.

"Congratulations to John and David for raising so much money for the Unicef appeal to protect children in Ukraine.’’

The warm-up act for the concert was Scoble and Swann and Friends - their first public performance prior to their summer appearances at a number of Yorkshire food festivals.