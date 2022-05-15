Festival season is almost upon us, and after 2 years of delays and cancellations, festival-goers are excited for a summer of music.

With so many festivals across the UK and Europe, all promising an incredible experience, it can be a challenge to decide which to go to (if not them all).

Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals has decided to seek out the most searched festivals in the UK and the rest of Europe to help you decide where to go.

Using Google searches, it ranked the festivals by their annual searches to create the ultimate festival guide for the upcoming season.

Top 10 UK festivals

According to Google, Glastonbury is the most popular music festival in the United Kingdom.

First held in 1970, Glastonbury welcomed over 200,000 revellers to its grounds in 2019.

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as this year's headliners for the much-anticipated return after a few years have halted the festival due to the pandemic.

Glastonbury Reading Festival Parklife Live at Leeds Leeds Festival Boomtown Download Isle of Wight TRNSMT Creamfields

Top 10 European festivals

Google has revealed Tomorrowland as the most popular festival in Europe this year.

This Belgian festival has been on the go since 2005 and is one of the biggest electronic dance music festivals around.

And fans of Tomorrowland are in luck, as 2022 marks the first year in which the festival will take place over three weekends, a one-off to make up for lost time over the past few years. The line-up includes Alesso, Martin Garrix and many more big names.