With the Platinum Jubilee around the corner, households across the country will be gearing up for garden parties, events and a whole weekend of activities.
Shops have already started introducing food ranges and decorations to help you host the best party on your street.
But if you’re wanting to take it further and kit out your outfit Jubilee style, then Aldi is the place for you with its brand new Jubilee inspired beauty products.
Available to pre-order from May 22 and arriving in stores on May 26, these products will have you the star of your Jubilee celebrations.
Aldi Jubilee beauty products
You can celebrate the Jubilee in style with these Lacura Jubilee Face & Body Temporary Tattoos, available in a variety of fun memorabilia stickers, from Corgis to the Queen herself! And better yet, they cost just £1!
Add a bit of sparkle to the festivities with the Lacura Jubilee Face Gems, also just £1.
And what is a long weekend of parties without a fresh nail set. These Lacura Jubilee Nail Wraps are for you. Coming in a variety of colours and patterns, these too cost just £1.
Aldi’s Jubilee inspired beauty range will be available to pre-order from May 22.
