A car crashed into a house - leaving only one man with minor injuries.
Emergency servivces were called to the scene in Kingston Avenue, Ripon, at just after 9.40pm last night.
"No people were trapped," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and rescue said. "One male occupant of car was treated for a minor ankle injury by paramedics. Crews assisted ambulance and police at the scene and gave advice."
