A car flipped onto its roof after the driver swerved to avoid a deer.
Fire crews were called to the A1 near Boroughbridge at just before 2.30am last night.
They found one person stuck inside the car, and were able to release them.
A car flipped onto its roof after the driver swerved to avoid a deer.
Fire crews were called to the A1 near Boroughbridge at just before 2.30am last night.
They found one person stuck inside the car, and were able to release them.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here