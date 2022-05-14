POLICE have appealed for help in finding a missing teenager.

Chloe Grewer, 15, from Appleton Roebuck near Selby, went to meet a friend on Friday.

"It’s understood that Chloe then travelled to Manchester where she was last sighted at 3.30am this morning at the McDonalds restaurant on Oxford Road in Manchester city centre," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Chloe’s whereabouts and are asking the public to report any sightings of her."

Chloe is described as having very long dark brown hair, blue eyes and is around 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slim build.

She has a nose piercing and wears a gold ring on each hand and two gold necklaces.

She was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved top, black leather-look trousers, a black body warmer and white Nike Air Force trainers.

It’s also thought she is carrying a black handbag with a gold chain.

Immediate sightings should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999. All other information can be reported via 101. Quote reference 12220081957.