York City York are in the play-off final!
John-Lewis' late first-half goal and Jameson's penalty save have booked a spot in the Vanarama National League North play-off final following 1-0 win over Brackley.
"City had to dig deep and they did just that. It was a proper away performance and they're now 90 minutes from a return to the National League. Massive win!" writes our sports reporter Jacob Kilbride.
Read Jacob's live blog, which will bring you all the reaction, here
