A footpath running beside the wildlife park at Askham Bryan College could remain closed until November.
City of York Council has given notice that it will be extending a closure order on the path, which runs from Askham Fields Lane to the A64, until November 30.
The closure is to ensure that the 'footpath is fenced off under the terms of the zoo license to help ensure public safety' while work is carried out, a council notice says.
An alternative route for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be signposted, with traffic signs and barriers used to indicate the closed-off stretch of path.
