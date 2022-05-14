Arsonists deliberately started a fire at Fulford Cemetery last night.

Fire crews were called out to the cemetery, in Fordlands Road, just after 8.30pm, after a gardener's shed was set on fire.

By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to surrounding trees and shrubbery.

The shed was completely destroyed, but firefighers were able to put out the shrubbery fire.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that it was thought the fire had been deliberately started.