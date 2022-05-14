The A170 on the Thirsk side of Sutton Bank has been closed while emergency services attend a collision.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire olice said: "Please avoid the area and find alternative routes, as officers expect the road to be closed for some time."
We'll bring you more details when we have them.
