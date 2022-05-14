The Eurovision Song Contest grand final will be taking place tonight in Turin, Italy.

And like every year, the UK brings their best act in hopes to claim victory or too at least not end up at the bottom of the leaderboard.

But this year's act Sam Ryder is giving many people the hope that the UK will end its streak of failed chances with his hit song 'Spaceman'.

The TikTok star gained popularity for the tune before being chosen as the nation's entry and now just a few days away from the big event, we're all eager to see what he has to offer.

As we all know part of the competition's attraction is the over-the-top performance, bizarre outfits, and impressive dance routines.

First look at Sam Ryders UK Eurovision Act:

Well if you've been early waiting to see what to expect from the UK's act, then you're in luck as we have a first look at the performance.

With the nation's second rehearsal making its way to TikTok that gives us a peek into the design of the act.

As Sam Ryder takes the center stage wearing a bedazzled jumpsuit to resemble a spacesuit that features a space-inspired design with planets, stars, and moons all over the outfit.

Whilst the singer-songwriter gives it his all an impressive light structure surrounds him with bright white light.

And one of the Eurvosiosns favourite features, the smoke machine will return for the act to give the full effect of space.

You can watch Eurovision at 8pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 14.