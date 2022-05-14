Eurovision promises a night of glitter and giggles and here's how you can tune into all of the fun of the grand finale.

We have entered the final countdown for the Eurovision Song Contest with the semi-finals already taking place in Italy's Piedmont capital, Turin.

TikTok star Sam Ryder, from Essex, is the UK entry for the 2022 contest and will be representing the country with the pop song Space Man.

In the run-up to the grand finale on Saturday, here's how you can follow the contest and pick your winner.

TikTok star Sam Ryder as the UK's Eurovision entry. Credit: PA

When is the Eurovision Song Contest Final?





The 66th Eurovision grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 14 and will be broadcast live from last year's winning country, Italy, on BBC One.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the programme from 8pm on BBC One.

2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin. Credit: PA

How long is the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?





Viewers will be able to tune into the grand finale on Saturday from 8pm.

The popular annual show will also feature Graham Norton as the UK commentator and will include a performance from last's year's winners Måneskin.

With all the acts and voting, the contest will last four hours until midnight.

READ MORE: Eurovision Song Contest 2022: How will voting work in Turin competition?

READ MORE: ABBA lose out on most streamed Eurovision song of all time

Who will win Eurovision 2022?





Kalush Orchestra will represent Ukraine 🇺🇦 in Turin with 'Stefania'! 🎶https://t.co/8iiGBQ3lKQ — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 22, 2022

The Ukrainian act is the favourite to win this year's contest with odds of 21/20, according to Betfair Exchange.

Hip hop act Kalush Orchestra will perform a modern rap song crossed with classical Ukrainian folk music called Stefania.

Kalush Orchestra is tipped to win the contest amid the Russian invasion of their country.

Russia will no longer appear in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed in February.

Ukraine last won the contest in 2016 and therefore hosted the 2017 event in its capital of Kyiv.

Read more about the Eurovision 2022 odds via our article here.

The Eurovision Song Contest Final will be broadcast at 8pm on BBC One.