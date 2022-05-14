There are major delays on the northern carriageway of the A1 (M) between junction 47 of the M1 at Parlington and Junction 44 of the A1 (M) approaching Bramham following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.
Morotists are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys.
National Highways: Yorkshire has tweeted: "There are currently three lanes of four closed on the #A1M north between the #M1 J47 and #A1M J44 due to a multi-vehicle collision.
"Emergency services are at scene along with #TrafficOfficers who are assisting with traffic management. Please allow extra time for your journey."
We'll bring you any updates when we have them.
