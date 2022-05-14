A York toddler was freed from a car and reunited with his mum, in what proved to be a busy night for fire crews.
Fierefighters were called out to Eccles Close in at York at 5.48pm last night. A three-year-old boy had accidentally got locked inside a car. Firefighters were able to realease the locks and reunite him with his grateful mum.
Eleswhere last night, fire crews were called out to Fordlands Road, Fulford, just after 8.36pm to a wooden shed on fire.
The flames had spread to nearby trees.
The shed was completely destroyed. Firefighers were able to douse the burning trees.
The cause of the fire is thought to have been deliberate.
In other incidents:
- at 5:41pm Malton firefighters tackled a burning summerhouse in a garden at Lang Hill, Burythorpe, near Malton. The fire had spread to a nearby large tree
- at 7.25 a fire crew was called out to a small fire of twigs and rubbish in a field at Westway, Eastfield. The fire was out on arrival
- at 11:22pm a fire crew from Easingwold was called out to a fire in an open area at Brafferton. They found an area of about 50 feet by 50 feet in flames. A second fire crew was called and both crews worked together to extinguish the fire.
York firefighters were also twice called out - at 01.56 and 05.51 - to a flase alarm at
Queens House, Micklegate, caused by a system fault.
